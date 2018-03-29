Caldwell-Pope mustered only seven points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) but added nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 win over the Mavericks.

KCP was one of the few Lakers to struggle in the win, as he posted his second straight sub-30-percent shooting effort. Caldwell-Pope is only 7-for-25 over that two-game stretch, including 3-for-14 from distance. However, he made up for his shortcomings with some solid rebounding Wednesday, ripping down nine boards for the fourth time in March. The fifth-year veteran's evolution on the glass this season has been something to behold, as he's now averaging a career-high 5.5 rebounds that easily outpaces his next-highest figure in any prior season (3.7). He's hit his peak in that category during March, as Caldwell-Pope has now posted between five and 13 rebounds in 10 of 14 contests.