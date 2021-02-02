Caldwell-Pope scored 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3PT) to go along with two assists in 27 minutes in Monday's win over the Hawks.
Caldwell-Pope took fewer shots than only Anthony Davis, though it didn't translate into a big performance. Since drilling seven threes on Jan. 21, Caldwell-Pope has combined to make only six three-pointers across his last six contests. He contributes little in other categories, meaning he'll be reliant upon getting hot from the field to provide any type of valuable fantasy production.
