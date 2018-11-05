Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Struggling off bench
Caldwell-Pope has struggled since moving to the bench, averaging just 4.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 16.3 minutes over his last six games.
Caldwell-Pope began the year as the starter at shooting guard, but the Lakers quickly pivoted to the younger Josh Hart, who started strongly but has struggled in his own right of late. With the exception of last week's loss to Minnesota, in which he played only seven minutes, Caldwell-Pope has been locked into 15-20 minutes on most nights, but he's providing little-to-no fantasy value. He's without an assist in five straight games and has hit just one three-pointer in that span.
