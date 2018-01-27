Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Struggling since return from injury
Caldwell-Pope, who posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Friday's 108-103 win over the Bulls, is averaging 6.5 points (on 26.6 percent shooting), 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24.0 minutes in two games since returning from a two-game absence from an Achilles injury.
The 24-year-old has notably struggled with his shot since his return, which has led to his first instance of back-to-back single-digit scoring tallies since Oct. 27-28. Caldwell-Pope has been over the 20-point mark only once since Dec. 12, as well, but he came into Friday's game with the second-highest shooting percentage (41.3) of his career, a figure that includes a career-best 35.7 percent success rate from behind the arc. Despite some occasional scoring fluctuations, he remains a reliable source of scoring and was also averaging a career-high 4.8 rebounds coming into Friday's contest.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Tuesday vs. Celtics•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Upgraded to probable•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable Sunday vs. New York•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Won't play Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...