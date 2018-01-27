Caldwell-Pope, who posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Friday's 108-103 win over the Bulls, is averaging 6.5 points (on 26.6 percent shooting), 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24.0 minutes in two games since returning from a two-game absence from an Achilles injury.

The 24-year-old has notably struggled with his shot since his return, which has led to his first instance of back-to-back single-digit scoring tallies since Oct. 27-28. Caldwell-Pope has been over the 20-point mark only once since Dec. 12, as well, but he came into Friday's game with the second-highest shooting percentage (41.3) of his career, a figure that includes a career-best 35.7 percent success rate from behind the arc. Despite some occasional scoring fluctuations, he remains a reliable source of scoring and was also averaging a career-high 4.8 rebounds coming into Friday's contest.