Caldwell-Pope recorded 12 points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 39 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to the Pacers.

Despite playing doe almost 40 minutes, Caldwell-Pope converted only three shots on Monday night, with all three of them coming from beyond the arc. He's averaging 14.2 points and 7.1 rebounds so far this month, and at least for now he is fending off Isaiah Thomas for a spot in the starting five.