Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Three-point streak ends
Caldwell-Pope posted six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 win over the Spurs.
Prior to Tuesday's performance, Caldwell-Pope had hit at least one three-pointer in 13 straight games -- a streak that began Jan. 5 against the Pistons. It was the second-longest streak of his career, only topped by a streak of 15 games he had during the 2017-18 campaign.
