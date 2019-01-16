Caldwell-Pope delivered 17 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes in the Lakers' 107-100 win over the Bulls on Tuesday.

KCP's entry into the starting five as a successful one, as he finished second only to Lonzo Ball in scoring for the Lakers on the night. Caldwell-Pope was just as impressive on the other end of the floor, helping hold the Bulls' Zach LaVine to 4-for-11 shooting and 10 points overall. The veteran two-guard replaced the ineffective Josh Hart at two-guard, one of two changes to the starting five initiated by coach Luke Walton for Tuesday's contest. Given his solid effort, it's conceivable Caldwell-Pope gets another run with the first unit versus the Thunder on Thursday. Factoring in Tuesday's production, the 25-year-old has scored in double digits in three of the past four games.