Caldwell-Pope registered 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in the Lakers' 111-106 win over the Kings on Sunday.

KCP drew the start at two-guard and made good use of the opportunity, churning out his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. The veteran is enjoying one of his more productive stretches of play this season at the moment, and he's logged at least 22 minutes in seven consecutive games. Caldwell-Pope is nothing if not a streaky shooter, however, so he remains difficult to trust on a game-to-game basis.