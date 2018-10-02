Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: To come off bench vs. Nuggets
Caldwell-Pope won't draw the start Tuesday against Denver, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
Coach Luke Walton has decided to give Josh Hart the nod at shooting guard, so Caldwell-Pope will provide minutes off the bench. He managed to record just two points, two rebounds and two assists (21 minutes) in the preseason opener, and although Caldwell-Pope remains the favorite for the starting job, the Lakers will test out a few different lineup combinations before the regular season begins.
