Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: To come off bench Wednesday
Caldwell-Pope will return to the bench for Wednesday's tilt with Golden State, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Caldwell-Pope will return to the bench for Wednesday's preseason rematch with the Warriors. He's scored 11 points in each of his past two outings, adding three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes Monday's win.
