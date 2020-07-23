Caldwell-Pope will start Thursday's scrimmage against the Mavs, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
We likely won't learn much from the scrimmage itself, but this news solidifies the notion that Caldwell-Pope will fill the starting spot vacated by Avery Bradley (personal), who is not with the Lakers in Orlando.
