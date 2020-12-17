Caldwell-Pope has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game at Phoenix due to hip soreness, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but KCP will nonetheless sit out Wednesday's exhibition. The 27-year-old could be back on the court in Friday's preseason finale against the Suns.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Effective against Clippers•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Back with Lakers•
-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heading for free agency•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Expected to decline option•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 15 points in win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 14 in win•