Caldwell-Pope exited Friday's game against the Spurs and is undergoing X-rays after suffering a left ankle sprain, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Caldwell-Pope left the game early in the third quarter after landing awkwardly on his left ankle, and the team revealed that he's dealing with a sprained ankle. His status for the remainder of the game could be revealed once the results of his X-rays are known.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Catching fire from deep•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Starting Friday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Effective against Clippers•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Back with Lakers•
-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heading for free agency•