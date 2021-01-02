Caldwell-Pope exited Friday's game against the Spurs and is undergoing X-rays after suffering a left ankle sprain, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Caldwell-Pope left the game early in the third quarter after landing awkwardly on his left ankle, and the team revealed that he's dealing with a sprained ankle. His status for the remainder of the game could be revealed once the results of his X-rays are known.