Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Caldwell-Pope has been absent for the Lakers' last two games while nursing a strained Achilles, but it looks like the shooting guard is in line to return for Tuesday's primetime game against the Celtics. Should Caldwell-Pope officially be ruled active, Josh Hart would likely return back to a reduced role off the bench after starting each of the last two games.