Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will be available vs. Warriors
Caldwell-Pope will return to availability Friday against the Warriors.
Due to a legal matter, Caldwell-Pope is currently prohibited from leaving the state of California, so he was unable to travel with the team to Wednesday's game in Houston. He'll be back in action Friday as the Lakers play at Golden State, and Caldwell-Pope should also be available Saturday when L.A. returns home to host the Blazers. Looking ahead, the Lakers play three home games next week (Dec. 25, Dec. 27 and Dec. 29) before a New Year's Eve matchup with the Rockets in Houston, which Caldwell-Pope will sit out.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out due to travel restriction•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Can't leave California for 25 days•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out for personal reasons Thursday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores team-high 24 points•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Posts 21 points in overtime loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strikes for team-high 29 in Monday's loss•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...