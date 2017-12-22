Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will be available vs. Warriors

Caldwell-Pope will return to availability Friday against the Warriors.

Due to a legal matter, Caldwell-Pope is currently prohibited from leaving the state of California, so he was unable to travel with the team to Wednesday's game in Houston. He'll be back in action Friday as the Lakers play at Golden State, and Caldwell-Pope should also be available Saturday when L.A. returns home to host the Blazers. Looking ahead, the Lakers play three home games next week (Dec. 25, Dec. 27 and Dec. 29) before a New Year's Eve matchup with the Rockets in Houston, which Caldwell-Pope will sit out.