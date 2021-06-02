Caldwell-Pope (knee) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 6 against the Suns, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Caldwell-Pope exited Game 5 early after just 15 minutes on the court. He went 0-for-1. Anthony Davis (groin) is also questionable for Thursday's do-or-die Game 6, so the Lakers could end up being extremely shorthanded.