Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will not return Wednesday
Caldwell-Pope will not return to Wednesday's game against the Clippers with a right shoulder AC joint sprain, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caldwell-Pope suffered the shoulder injury early in Wednesday's game, ending his season. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, with more information likely coming out after Wednesday's game concludes.
