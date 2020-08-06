Caldwell-Pope (ribs) will play in Thursday's contest against Houston, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope is dealing with a minor right rib bruise, but the guard will be in the starting lineup for a fifth straight contest. Caldwell-Pope is posting 6.5 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 23.1 percent from three since the NBA season resumed.
