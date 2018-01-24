Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Tuesday vs. Celtics
Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) will play Tuesday against the Celtics.
Caldwell-Pope will return from a two-game absence stemming from a strained Achilles. Look for Josh Hart to move back to the bench for the contest, leaving Caldwell-Pope to resume his regular role as starting shooting guard. Through eight games in January, Caldwell-Pope has averaged 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in just over 28 minutes per contest, although he could see his minutes reduced in his return to the court Tuesday.
