Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Wednesday vs. Celtics

Caldwell-Pope (hip) will play and start as usual for Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics, Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Caldwell-Pope is dealing with a minor hip sprain, but was given a probable designation earlier Wednesday, so it comes as no surprise he's been cleared to play. Look for Caldwell-Pope to take on his usual spot as the team's starting shooting guard and he's fully expected to take on a full workload.