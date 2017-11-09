Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Wednesday vs. Celtics
Caldwell-Pope (hip) will play and start as usual for Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics, Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Caldwell-Pope is dealing with a minor hip sprain, but was given a probable designation earlier Wednesday, so it comes as no surprise he's been cleared to play. Look for Caldwell-Pope to take on his usual spot as the team's starting shooting guard and he's fully expected to take on a full workload.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable with hip strain•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pours in 13 against old squad•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nails go-ahead three-pointer•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Starting in return•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Avoids broken nose•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Set for MRI on nose•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...