Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) is out for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Caldwell-Pope left Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to an Achilles strain, which is still giving him enough discomfort to keep him out Friday. In his absence, Josh Hart will likely see an expanded role.

