Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Caldwell-Pope will miss his first game of the season after suffering a left ankle sprain during Friday's win over the Spurs. The 27-year-old shooting guard's absence Sunday could mean increased minutes for Wesley Matthews, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kyle Kuzma.
