Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caldwell-Pope will miss his third game in a row due to the sprained left ankle. Kyle Kuzma will start in his absence and Talen Horton-Tucker and Wesley Matthews should see increased workloads.
