Caldwell-Pope (ankle) won't return to Friday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Caldwell-Pope's X-rays revealed a mild left ankle sprain, but the guard won't be able to return to the contest. He was effective prior to his departure, posting 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes. His next chance to play will be Sunday against Memphis.