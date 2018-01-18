Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Caldwell-Pope suffered an Achilles strain in the second quarter of Wednesday's game and after trying to give it a go following halftime, he'll ultimately remain out for the rest of the contest. The fact that he attempted to warmup and play in the second half is an indicator that the injury isn't overly serious, though he should still be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers. His practice availability Thursday should be a good indicator on whether or not he'll be able to give a go a day later. If he's forced to miss time, Josh Hart would likely be in line for added minutes on the wing.