Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Won't return Wednesday
Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope suffered an Achilles strain in the second quarter of Wednesday's game and after trying to give it a go following halftime, he'll ultimately remain out for the rest of the contest. The fact that he attempted to warmup and play in the second half is an indicator that the injury isn't overly serious, though he should still be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers. His practice availability Thursday should be a good indicator on whether or not he'll be able to give a go a day later. If he's forced to miss time, Josh Hart would likely be in line for added minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Return questionable•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pours in game-high 27 points Monday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Cleared to travel for away games•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 12 in Wednesday return•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Set to return to availability•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out next two games•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...