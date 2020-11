Harris agreed Tuesday with the Lakers on an Exhibit 10 contract, Sam Amico of AmicoHoopsNews.com reports.

Harris will join the Lakers for training camp, but the undrafted free agent from Stephen F. Austin is most likely being evaluated for a spot with Los Angeles' G League affiliate in South Bay. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard earned Southland Conference Player of the Year honors after averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a senior in 2019-20.