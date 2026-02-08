Bufkin agreed Saturday with the Lakers on a two-year deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

According to Charania, the second season of the contract is a team option. Bufkin had previously appeared in four games for the Lakers back in January on a 10-day deal, and he'll now get some longer-term security on the 15-man roster. The 22-year-old guard has been a standout performer this season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, averaging 26.7 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 33.1 minutes per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three-point range over 21 appearances.