The Lakers recalled Bufkin from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday.

Bufkin will be available off the bench for the Lakers' game Saturday against the Nuggets, but since Los Angeles is at full strength at guard and on the wing, he's not expected to be featured in the rotation. The third-year player suited up for South Bay in its 125-106 win over the Iowa Wolves on Friday, finishing with 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes.