Bufkin agreed to a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bufkin signed a 10-day deal with the Grizzlies earlier in the season, but he didn't appear in any games before the contract lapsed. He's otherwise spent the entire 2025-26 campaign in the G League, where he's impressed with averages of 25.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.9 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.5 minutes per contest over 14 appearances with the South Bay Lakers. The 22-year-old will bolster Los Angeles' depth in the backcourt but is unlikely to emerge as a regular factor in the rotation.