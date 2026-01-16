Bufkin contributed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 17 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 135-117 loss to the Hornets.

After being recalled from the G League's South Bay Lakers ahead of Thursday's contest, Bufkin was somewhat surprisingly included in head coach JJ Redick's rotation after his lone other appearance for Los Angeles came in garbage time of a blowout win over the Hawks on Tuesday. Bufkin was largely deferential on offensive with a minuscule 7.6 percent usage rate, but he made an impact on the other end of the court with a pair of defensive counters. While the 22-year-old might have done enough to remain part of the second unit Saturday in Portland, he's signed to a 10-day deal with the Lakers and won't necessarily be in line for a long-term stay in the rotation.