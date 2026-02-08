The Lakers signed Bufkin to a two-year deal on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bufkin was a steady contributor for the South Bay Lakers in the G League, and the guard has been rewarded with a two-year deal to fill the Lakers' open 15th roster spot. The second year of the deal is a team option for 2026-27. Bufkin will add wing depth for the Lakers but isn't expected to have a sizable role in the rotation.