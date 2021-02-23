Antetokounmpo (kneecap) is available for Monday's game against Washington, Alex Regla of Laker SB Nation reports.
Antetokounmpo was probable due to a knee issue, but the medical staff has cleared him for Monday's action. He's not currently part of the Lakers' rotation, as his last minutes date back to Dec. 27 against Minnesota.
