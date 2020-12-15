Antetokounmpo (self-isolation) is back with the team after clearing health protocols, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo will be available for Los Angeles during Wednesday's preseason game against the Suns after clearing health and safety protocols.
