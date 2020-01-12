Antetokounmpo posted 24 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal during Wednesday's G League loss to Iowa.

Despite logging his second double-double of the season and leading the way with a career-high 24 points, Antetokounmpo and South Bay dropped their third straight game. The 22-year-old is averaging 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game across 24.4 minutes of action in the G League.