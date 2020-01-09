Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Drains 18 points
Antetokounmpo scored 18 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and three blocks during Saturday's G League loss to Texas.
Antetokounmpo led the South Bay starters with 18 points in just 23 minutes of action. The two-way player has made the most of his time in the G League, shooting 63 percent from the field while averaging 13.7 points per game.
More News
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Scores 14 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Drops 18 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Strong defensive effort•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Logs 15 minutes in win•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday•
-
Kostas Antetokounmpo: Latches on with Lakers•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...