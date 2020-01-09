Antetokounmpo scored 18 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and three blocks during Saturday's G League loss to Texas.

Antetokounmpo led the South Bay starters with 18 points in just 23 minutes of action. The two-way player has made the most of his time in the G League, shooting 63 percent from the field while averaging 13.7 points per game.