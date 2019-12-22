Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Drops 18 points in loss
Antetokounmpo scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, three steals and one assist during Saturday's G League loss to Texas.
It was the most points scored by Antetokounmpo in over a month. The two-way player is averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in the G League this season.
