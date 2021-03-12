Antetokounmpo (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Antetokounmpo joins Marc Gasol as two Lakers in the league's health and safety protocols. The 23-year-old has appeared in just three games so far this season, so his absence won't have any noticeable impact on the rotation.
