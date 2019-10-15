Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Logs 15 minutes in win
Antetokounmpo (ankle) tallied four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a block over 15 minutes in Monday's preseason matchup with Golden State.
Antetokounmpo was held out of Saturday's exhibition due to a right ankle sprain, but his appearance in Monday's contest means he's returned to health. He should be available for his squad's final two preseason matchups.
