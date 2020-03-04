Antetokounmpo scored 16 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go with seven rebounds, one assist and a steal during Monday's G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Antetokounmpo came out of the gates hot, posting eight points in the opening frame to lead the Lakers. Unfortunately, South Bay came up empty handed in the end. The 22-year-old has continued to show consistency in the G League this season, putting up 13.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.