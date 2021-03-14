Antetokounmpo (COVID-19 protocols) will be unavailable for Monday's and Tuesday's games against the Warriors and Timberwolves, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old was unavailable for Friday's contest due to the health and safety protocols, and he'll be sidelined for at least two more games. Antetokounmpo's next chance to take the court will come Thursday versus the Hornets.