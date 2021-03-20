Antetokounmpo (COVID-19 protocols) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Antetokounmpo was inactive over the past four games due to the league's health and safety protocols, but it appears as though he'll be able to suit up Saturday. However, he shouldn't have a significant impact on the team's rotation.
