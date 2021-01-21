Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
The 23-year-old will be unavailable for the third consecutive contest due to right knee tendinitis, so he won't have the chance to play against his older brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More News
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Remains out Monday•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out with knee tendinitis•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Clears protocols•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out vs. Clips•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Re-signs with Lakers•