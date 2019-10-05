Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday
Antetokounmpo, due to a right ankle sprain, will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Warriors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
There has been no reporting to suggest Antetokounmpo's injury is serious. The Lakers are likely holding him out for precautionary reasons.
