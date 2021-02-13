Antetokounmpo (knee) is out Sunday against the Nuggets, Ryan Ward of Lakers Daily reports.
Antentokounmpo continues to deal with right knee patellar tendinitis, and it's unclear when he's expected to retake the court.
