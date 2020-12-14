Antetokounmpo will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
It's unclear why Antetokounmpo will not be available, but he'll join several other Lakers regulars on the inactive list.
More News
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Re-signs with Lakers•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Scores 20 points in win•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Logs points 16 in loss•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Third straight double-double•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Drains 18 points•