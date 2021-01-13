Antetokounmpo is out Wednesday against the Thunder due to right knee tendinitis, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear if this will be a long-term injury absence for Antetokounmpo. For now, he should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Clears protocols•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out vs. Clips•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Re-signs with Lakers•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Scores 20 points in win•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Logs points 16 in loss•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Third straight double-double•