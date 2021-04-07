Antetokounmpo played one minute during Tuesday's win over Toronto.
Although this was Antetokounmpo's fourth straight appearance, the forward was a non-factor once again. Antetokounmpo has totaled just nine minutes of action over the past four games recording two rebounds.
