Antetokounmpo signed a two-way contract with the Lakers on Thursday.

Most of Antetokounmpo's work came in the G League last season after being claimed by the Lakers in July, and he'll remain with the organization on a two-way pact. The forward made 38 appearances (37 starts) for the South Bay Lakers last year, averaging 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 25.4 minutes per game.