Antetokounmpo (knee) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Antetokounmpo will miss a third consecutive game due to right knee tendinitis. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next chance to do so will be Thursday against Milwaukee.
