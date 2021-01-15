Antetokounmpo (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Matthew Moreno of LakersNation.com reports.
Antetokounmpo also missed Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to his right knee tendinitis issue. The Lakers haven't yet offered a timetable for his return, but his next chance to play will come Jan.18 versus the Warriors.
